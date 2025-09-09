Following negotiations throughout the offseason, star guard Josh Giddey agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Giddey was a restricted free agent. Giddey is fresh off a season in which he averaged 14.6 points, with career-highs in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2), steals (1.2) and a 37.8% shooting clip from deep.

The Bulls point guard was one of eight players in NBA history to average at least 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Giddey joined the likes of Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic and Lula Doncic as the only members of that exclusive list.

Giddey also registered the second-most triple-doubles (seven) in Bulls history, which only trailed Michael Jordan's 15 triple-doubles in 1988-89.

Giddey thrived down the stretch in 2024-25 as he averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists, while shooting 45% from beyond the arc. Over the final month of the season, Giddey played with a muscle tear in the palm of his right hand.

Giddey is the Bulls point guard of the future after the franchise acquired him in exchange for Alex Caruso in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder originally selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Giddey is also the youngest player in NBA history to tally a triple-double when he registered 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds at 19 years and 84 days old with the Thunder back in 2022.