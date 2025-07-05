It wouldn't be surprising if Josh Giddey harbored some hard feelings toward the Oklahoma City Thunder -- the team that drafted him No. 6 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, only to trade him last offseason to the Chicago Bulls. Giddey was once viewed as a cornerstone for the Thunder's rebuild, but the franchise moved on, acquiring veteran guard Alex Caruso in exchange. Adding to the sting, the Thunder went on to win their first NBA Finals title the very first season after Giddey's departure.

"When I left, I always thought that I'd be like, 'Damn, I hope these guys miss the playoffs. I hope these guys don't have any success,'" Giddey said on the Ball Magnets podcast. "But now watching it, as the season went on, I seriously love watching them. Obviously I'm with the Bulls, but the next team I've watched the most is OKC."

Giddey credits his changing perspective to the strong bonds he built with many players and the organization during his time in Oklahoma City. Despite now wearing a Bulls jersey, he remains deeply connected to the Thunder, rooting for their success and hoping to catch a game in OKC if the schedule allows.

"I love them, and I'm so close with a lot of the guys there, so that's probably the main thing," Giddey continued. "I genuinely root for those guys and want them to win the championship. I'm just so close with so many people there. ... That place is unbelievable to play in in the playoffs. OKC fans are unbelievable. And like I said, the relationships that I have with the players, I genuinely hoped that if the Bulls don't win it, I hope the Thunder win it. Because I'm close with the guys. That organization was so good to me through my three years, four years there, so I wish them and those guys nothing but the best and love watching them play."

During his three seasons with the Thunder, Giddey emerged as one of the league's most promising young point guards. He averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game through the 2023–24 season, becoming a key playmaker and the centerpiece of the Thunder's rebuilding effort.

Despite his steady production and leadership, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Bulls. Since joining Chicago, the 22-year-old Giddey continued to shine, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists during the 2024-25 season, helping the Bulls make a playoff push.

Giddey is a restricted free agent this offseason, but has yet to sign a new deal with the Bulls.