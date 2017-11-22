Josh Magette recalled to Atlanta Hawks from G League
The leading assist-man in the G League is being recalled to the Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks announced on Wednesday afternoon that point guard Josh Magette has been recalled from the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, Erie Bayhawks, as part of the two-way contract Magette is signed to by the franchise.
Magette was assigned to the NBA G League on Oct. 30, surplus to requirements after Isaiah Taylor was signed as another backcourt option earlier in the month. With Taylor currently sidelined with an eye injury, the Hawks have recalled Magette to sure up their point guard depth heading into the Thanksgiving period.
Magette is currently averaging 17.4 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field, with 34 percent from three-point range, a G League-best 11.4 assists per game, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in just under 36 minutes a night.
Magette could possibly be in contention to play immediately, as the Atlanta Hawks take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Philips Arena. Stay tuned.
