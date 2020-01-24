Josh Richardson's latest injury will test 76ers' depth, make gaining ground in East playoff picture tougher

The 76ers' depth is about to be tested. Philadelphia is already without All-Star center Joel Embiid as he continues to recover following surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand, and they will now be without starting shooting guard Josh Richardson for the foreseeable future as well. Richardson suffered a strained left hamstring during the first quarter of the Sixers' contest against the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night, and he will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks, at least, as a result. This is the second time this season that a hamstring issue has knocked Richardson out of the lineup, as he missed six games in late November and early December due to right hamstring tightness. There is still no timetable for Embiid's return to game action.

Playing without two starters is a tough task for any team, but the Sixers aren't especially deep to begin with. Rookie Matisse Thybulle has slid into a starting spot in Embiid's absence, leaving the reserve corps perilously thin. And now another reserve, likely Furkan Korkmaz, will join Thybulle in the first five, leaving the bench even thinner. Both Thybulle and Korkmaz have been solid this season, but both also still have their shortcomings, and the longer they're out on the floor, the more opportunity there is for those shortcomings to be exposed by opponents. Behind them, a bench unit comprised of Raul Neto, Shake Milton, James Ennis, Mike Scott, and Kyle O'Quinn isn't ideal for a team with legitimate championship aspirations. Where the scoring and shot creation will come from with this group is a real question.

Richardson's absence leaves a literal hole in Philadelphia's rotation, but it leaves a hole in terms of skill set too. Richardson does a whole lot of things for the Sixers; he can guard the opposing team's best perimeter player, serve as a secondary playmaker and offensive initiator, and provide off-ball floor spacing. No other one player on Philadelphia's roster can replace all of this. In other words, Richardson's absence will certainly be felt in terms of what the Sixers are trying to do out on the court, though for those searching for a silver lining, it will provide an opportunity for others to potentially step up and show their stuff. This is the approach that head coach Brett Brown is taking, at least.

"I see it as an opportunity," Brown said of Richardson's injury. "Something will happen out of this, where something will emerge. The spirit of the group is incredible. I really like coaching the team. They've got a togetherness, and we'll figure this out. And then, in the not-too-distant future, here comes Jo, whatever that means, and we'll deal with J-Rich's injury on the terms I just said."

It's tough to tell how Richardson's injury will impact Philadelphia's plans for next month's trade deadline, but I already expected general manager Elton Brand to be pretty active in addressing the Sixers' need for more shooting and playmaking, and Richardson's absence will only underscore this need.

Richardson's injury comes at a tough time for the Sixers too. They're in the midst of a tight battle for playoff positioning in a surprisingly competitive Eastern Conference and they have a tough stretch of schedule coming up; they play the Lakers, Celtics, Heat, Bucks, and Clippers all before February's All-Star break. If they're without both Embiid and Richardson for the entirety of this stretch it will be tough for Philadelphia to walk away with wins, or gain any ground in the playoff picture. They currently sit sixth in the standings, and the Indiana Pacers -- the team directly ahead of them -- are about to get All-Star guard Victor Oladipo back for the first time all season.

It was already going to be extremely tough for the Sixers to catch up to the top-seeded Bucks -- despite Brett Brown's preseason declaration that he wanted the conference's top seed -- but with Richardson sidelined along with Embiid, catching up to any of the teams ahead of them will be difficult, even though only three games separate the sixth-seeded Sixers and the second-seeded Heat. Down two starters, especially two starters that are so integral to what Philadelphia does on both sides of the ball, the Sixers will likely drop a game, or two, that they would have otherwise won, which could ultimately cost them a spot in the standings and potentially homecourt advantage in the opening round(s). This isn't ideal for Philly considering the discrepancy between how well they've played at home compared to their play on the road so far this season (they're 20-2 at home and just 9-15 on the road).

The Sixers have demonstrated that they can compete with the other top teams in the East when at full strength, and at this point playoff seeding is going to have to take a backseat to health for the Sixers, as having their full roster available come April will be much more important than who, or where they play. They need to adopt the attitude that if they're a healthy unit entering the playoffs they can beat anyone, anywhere. In the meantime though, Brett Brown will have his hands full trying to pull out wins with a shorthanded rotation.