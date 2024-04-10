When Jrue Holilday fell into the Boston Celtics laps as part of the fallout of the Damian Lillard trade, it was a potential championship twist of fortune. Holiday has been incredible for the Celtics, and now that they have him, they don't have any intention of letting him get away.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics and Holidaty have agreed on a four-year, $135 million extension that will commence next season. Holiday is reportedly declining the $37.3M player option he had in place for the 2024-25 season in order to secure this long-term deal, which comes at a lower average annual salary and thus saves the Celtics some tax money as they endeavor to keep what has become a supremely expensive roster together.

Holiday remains arguably the best perimeter defender in the league (Jalen Suggs is starting to make a case) and he has shot the lights out from 3 this season for the Celtics, who are operating with premium offensive spacing with the additions of Holiday, who is shooting 43% from deep, and Kristaps Porzingis, who is able to stretch the floor to 30 feet as a five man.

Boston has secured the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs, meaning they will enjoy hoe-court advantage for as long as they remain alive. Some consider them the favorite to win it all. They are certainly one of the top two contenders along with Denver, and again, Holiday is a major part of that. Not only has he been a boon for Boston, but his absence in Milwaukee has considerably weakened the defense of a chief rival in the Bucks, who just haven't looked like a championship team this season.

