The Boston Celtics are trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal marks the second time Holiday has found himself moved to Portland, as the Milwaukee Bucks also sent him there in the 2023 Damian Lillard trade. The rebuilding Blazers moved him to Boston soon afterward, but now, they get him back in a blockbuster deal.

Boston, meanwhile, is beginning its efforts to save money against the second apron, as Simons makes roughly $5 million less than Holiday and is on an expiring contract, whereas Holiday, 35, has three expensive seasons left on his deal. Simons is also nine years younger at 26.

Simons averaged 19.3 points per game last season as Portland's primary scorer. Now, he'll occupy a key offensive role for the Celtics while they await the return of Jayson Tatum, who suffered a torn Achilles in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, are now roughly $18 million above the second apron for next season. Their financial goal is to get below the line entirely, as Tatum's absence will keep them out of realistic title contention. According to Charania, the Celtics are engaged on possible deals for several other key players on the roster. There is a lot more financial work for them to do here.

Portland, meanwhile, is seemingly attempting to take a step toward competitiveness next season. They have missed the playoffs four years in a row, the last two of which have been overt post-Lillard rebuilding campaigns. However, they closed the year strong and seem primed to take the next step. While Holiday is not the player he once was, he is still a very good overall defender, and perhaps more importantly in this young locker room, is an extremely highly-regarded teammate.

The NBA Draft begins on Wednesday, and the trades are going to start flying in soon. Kevin Durant got us started on Sunday, but this is the first major surprise since the NBA Finals ended. With Boston still in a dangerous financial position and several teams trying to take major steps forward in a vulnerable Eastern Conference next season, don't be surprised if the Celtics pull off another significant trade or two before the free agency dust settles.