After sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee in a three-team deal, Portland continued making moves by sending Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics. The NBA offseason is never a boring one, and social media reactions are part of the entertainment.

Milwaukee originally traded Holiday to Portland just a day after he publicly said he wanted to retire with the Bucks. Now, he is heading to Boston in a trade for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two first-round picks. Needless to say, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions for everyone -- including players who are not part of the trades.

Joel Embiid was one of the first to react, although "fun" might not really be what he means based on the context of the 76ers offseason.

"This off-season was fun lmao," the 2023 Most Valuable Player said.

CJ McCollum, who spent his first nine NBA seasons in Portland, had only one word to describe his former team's big move.

A few days ago, Evan Turner -- an assistant coach for the Celtics during the 2020-21 season -- suggested that the Blazers should let Boston have Holiday. His words came true, and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala was impressed by the prediction.

Now that the move actually happened, Turner jokingly said he is eyeing his former organization.

"I'm about to go back and work with Boston so I can piggy back off some of this success," he wrote.

Holiday is a solid addition to the Celtics defense, and he could increase Boston's chances of winning the Eastern Conference. The season hasn't even started yet, but Isaiah Thomas already sees the Celtics as the favorites.

Milwaukee is also looking like a strong contender, so a playoff series between the Bucks and Celtics would be a treat for NBA fans.

When Holiday played for the Pelicans, his team swept Lillard's Blazers in the 2018 playoffs. Lillard is a well-known scorer, but Holiday showed in that series he has no struggles guarding him.

The 2023-24 NBA season will officially tip off on Oct. 24.