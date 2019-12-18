Jrue Holiday trade rumors: Pelicans point guard available for significant return, per report
The Pelicans' season has not gone to plan, and they may be open to making some moves
The New Orleans Pelicans have been perhaps the busiest team in the NBA over the past year. They traded Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers after a months-long saga, hired David Griffin as their new lead executive, won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, selected Duke phenom Zion Williamson and, with sights set on the playoffs, signed a number of veterans in free agency.
Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan. Williamson needed knee surgery and hasn't played this season, they've started out 6-21 and it appears there's going to be a lot more business for them to attend to over the next few months.
The Pelicans are starting to think about the trade market and would be willing to move veteran point guard Jrue Holiday, according to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times. Furthermore, Stein reported that the Pelicans are not interested in moving JJ Redick -- nor Williamson and Brandon Ingram, though the latter two were a given.
Due to their poor start, which includes a current 12-game losing streak, it's no surprise that the Pelicans have started thinking about moving Holiday. Williamson is still not on the court and they've dug themselves such a deep hole that the playoffs are already pretty much out of reach. Their mission was admirable, but it's clear this season is a lost cause, and they need to consider the long-term outlook of the franchise.
With Williamson, Ingram and Lonzo Ball, as well as other youngsters such as Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, they have a lot of interesting and exciting talent. But none of them are older than 22, and their path to playoff contention is going to take years. While Holiday is a terrific player, he doesn't fit that timeline, and it makes sense to try and move him for some younger players and more draft assets.
As Stein noted, it's obviously going to take a major haul to get Holiday, and the Pelicans aren't going to trade him just for the sake of trading him. But he's still only 29 years old, and the league is as open as it's been in many years. There figures to be numerous teams who'd believe Holiday could be the upgrade they need to jump into title contention, and would be willing to pay the price to get him.
There are still two months until the trade deadline, and an experienced executive like Griffin isn't going to rush through this process. But don't be surprised if you see a notification pop up sometime soon that the Pelicans have traded Holiday; it just makes too much sense for them to do so.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rui out five games after kick to groin
The Wizards' top draft pick fell victim to friendly fire on Monday
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 17 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Top picks for Tuesday's NBA schedule
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Mavericks end Bucks' 18-game streak
Porzingis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds and hit two huge 3s to seal the win in the...
-
Bucks take pride in 18-game streak
Milwaukee fell to Dallas on Monday night, 120-116, despite 48 points from Giannis
-
Rockets come back from 25 down vs. Spurs
The Rockets got their revenge against the Spurs on Monday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans