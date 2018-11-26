Jrue Holiday’s job is to do everything for the Pelicans, and he absolutely relishes it

NEW YORK -- After shootaround at Baruch College, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry spelled out Jrue Holiday's positive attributes: He plays at his own pace. He is physical. He is unselfish. Perhaps more important, Holiday is versatile, and not just in the sense that every long and athletic player is versatile. The Pelicans ask Holiday to score about 20 points and strive for double-digit assists every night while guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player. Gentry knows that there aren't many human beings who can do all of this.

"I tell him that, too, that we have to ask you to do an awful lot," Gentry told CBS Sports. "That's what we have to have to win games. And I think he understands that. He's not a complainer. He's an easy guy to coach. He's a really low-maintenance superstar. He loves the game, and he loves playing it. And he loves challenges."

Holiday takes on the same sort of responsibility as Kawhi Leonard on that end despite being a nominal point guard. Against the Toronto Raptors, he defended both Leonard and Kyle Lowry. Against the Los Angeles Clippers, he defended both Lou Williams and Tobias Harris. On offense, he knows how to get in a groove regardless of whether or not he is the primary playmaker. Gentry sees him as his "utility infielder" because the Pelicans can put him wherever they want.

"When [Rajon] Rondo was there, we completely played him off the ball," Gentry said. "He was great. He was our best cutter. He was our best backdoor guy, the best at dribble handoff and things like that. Now he had to go back to being a primary ballhandler with Elfrid [Payton] out. And he just adjusts his game to the situation."

Gentry said it's "a ton harder" than people think to handle these shifting responsibilities, but Holiday relishes it. He also sixth in the league in deflections, per NBA.com, and is utterly unconcerned with protecting his body or saving his energy for the postseason.

"He does it all," Gentry said. "He is a dirt worker in a very good way. He is a very polished, finished player that's well respected -- when you're a First Team All-Defensive Player, you're well-respected -- but he doesn't mind doing all the dirty work. He will do whatever is necessary for our team to try to win the game."

Holiday's abilities aren't going unnoticed around the league either. Celtics star Kyrie Irving gave props to the Pelicans' versatile star ahead of their meeting on Monday (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), calling him "so underappreciated."

In his 10th season and sixth with New Orleans, the 28-year-old Holiday has never been more comfortable with his station. Asked to define his role, he said the specifics vary from game to game, but at its core it is simple: "To do whatever they need."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity and flow.

CBS Sports: Do you think people understand the challenges that come with having a role that changes from game to game or even within a game?

Jrue Holiday: No. But I feel like that's why I take on the challenge. It's definitely something that's fun, something that's challenging. Just to be able to be successful at that and help your team win is really gratifying. I think some players might know, but for the fans, no -- I think they feel like everybody just has one role and that's just what you do day-in and day-out.

CBS: Was there ever a point in your career where you felt people didn't see all the different things you can do?

J.H.: In the basketball world, I felt like they always knew what I could do. I was always somebody who was highly competitive, and defended, tried to defend the best players all the time. I didn't think it was [until] as of late that kind of the world knew how well of a defender I could actually be. Or even score. I feel like even having Anthony [Davis] on my team, he's definitely elevated my game. Seeing the things that he can do against the top players in the world, that's helped me elevate my game. But yeah, I feel like as of recently, people can see the big picture.

CBS: Has your own view of own game changed over time?

J.H.: Nah. My dad used to tell me all the time, "This is how you used to play in high school." So, obviously, you go to college, you have a different role there, and then when you first get into the league you kind of have to find your niche to get on the court, but nah. I think I've always had this.

CBS: How do you balance aggressiveness with running the team, especially when sometimes you have another point guard on the floor, sometimes you're the point guard?

J.H.: Really just, I guess, just knowing the game, honestly. Knowing the chemistry of the players. Sometimes, if it's Elfrid [Payton] or E'Twaun [Moore] or Frank [Jackson] or Ian [Clark], knowing their game as well as time and situation in the game, if I need to score or if somebody's hot. I feel like it's just IQ, honestly.

CBS: At the end of games, are you drained?

J.H.: Yeah. But I take care of myself. Obviously during the offseason, this is something that I train for. And then during the season, this is something that I recuperate and recover myself for, so I can go out the next night if it's a back-to-back or whatever it is and still be able to perform to the best of my ability.

CBS: NBA.com tracks how many miles everybody runs. You're at the top. Does that surprise you at all?

J.H.: No. No. They had the little stat they told me last year. I'm kind of on pace for it this year, too. That's something I train for. That's something I expect. As fast as we play, as long I play on the court, the people that I'm usually guarding, chasing them around screens -- like, last game it was JJ Redick for a little bit, or if you have Ben Simmons coming straight at you, or even Jimmy Butler kind of posting you up. There's a lot that goes into it.

CBS: There aren't a lot of people who guard those three guys in the same game. Do you take pride in the fact that that is part of your job?

J.H.: I think it's fun. It does make me feel good that I can be able to do that and withstand it, and it makes me even feel better than I can be recognized for it. I feel like being recognized for it from my teammates -- because they tell me all the time how crazy I am when it comes to that -- is just really gratifying, that other athletes can see the effort and the work that I put in.

CBS: When you guarded K.D., it felt like a lot of people were like, "What's going on?"

J.H.: The best player in the world, one of the best players in the world. I mean, he's 7 feet, there's kind of a height difference between us. He's, what, arguably a top two scorer in the world. So, I mean, what can I do, right? Taking on that challenge, trying to make it difficult on him, that's the fun part. Knowing that he's going to score, but make it as hard as possible.

CBS: Is there sort of a satisfaction when you end the game and you feel like you've given absolutely everything?

J.H.: For sure. I'd say every game I'm pretty much like that unless I don't play in the fourth quarter or something. I would say most games are like that, when I'm just kind of like, f---. You know what I mean? Just go home and go right to sleep.

CBS: Is there ever a point where you're like, "It's the regular season, maybe I should take it easy," or is this just how you've always been?

J.H.: It's always been me. I don't really know how to save myself. I go as hard as I can. Sometimes I guess that can be a downfall or whatever you want to say, but I also feel like I do my best to do the proper things off the court to recover. But yeah. There may be sometimes where, towards the end of games, where that first 36 minutes, like, I'm good and I'm going hard and, that last four, it's kind of like damn, I'm tired now. But again, man, it's a part of the game. That's what teammates are for. I might have Julius [Randle] going for 30, or E'Twaun. Anthony is always going to have a great game. There are times where I can pick and choose my spots. It's usually on offense.

CBS: Do you think the general public will ever appreciate defense the way they do the other end of the court?

J.H.: I don't know. I don't know. Defense is really hard. I'm not really sure that it's as fun -- for people to do it or even to watch. Obviously scoring, dunking, shooting 3s, I like doing that, too! I'm not sure it will ever be appreciated to the same caliber.

CBS: To be a great defender, do you have to love playing defense?

J.H.: You do. You have to take on the challenge of not wanting to get scored on every single time, not taking a play off. There's going to be times when you make mistakes, but really just loving the effort, and that's kind of the hardest part.