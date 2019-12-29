Jrue, Justin, and Aaron Holiday make history by appearing in same NBA game

Jrue Holiday, Justin Holiday, and Aaron Holiday made some NBA history on Saturday night, as they became the first trio of brothers to play in the same game in league history. Jrue started for the New Orleans Pelicans, while Justin and Aaron both played for the Indiana Pacers; Aaron started for Indiana, while Justin came off of the bench.

Family time for the Holidays!



First instance in @NBAHistory that three brothers have played in the same game. pic.twitter.com/hsNnHnpeb0 — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Ironically enough, the Antetokounmpo brothers -- Giannis and Thanasis of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kostas of the Los Angeles Lakers -- almost accomplished the feat earlier this month when their two teams played against each other, but Giannis ended up being the only one of the three to actually play in the game, which left the door open for the Holidays to make history.

Prior to the contest between the Pelicans and Pacers, the three Holiday brothers reflected on how special it was for them to be playing in the same NBA game.

"[It's] super cool," Jrue said.

"I'm just happy to be out here with them," Aaron added. "Hopefully, we can continue this."

Tonight marks the first time three brothers play on the same floor in the NBA and it's safe to say the Holiday's are excited:



Jrue: "This is super cool."



Aaron: "I'm just happy to be out here with them. Hopefully, we can continue this."



Justin: "We support all the way down." pic.twitter.com/5720YTFab1 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) December 28, 2019

Shawn Holiday, the father of the three Holiday boys, was predictably proud of his sons on Saturday night.

"It's a blessing," Shawn said. "There's no other way to put it. You couldn't write the script any better than this. Them growing up, you couldn't envision this. For it to come true at this stage and this level, it's pretty amazing."

Aaron scored 25 points in the game, while Jrue had 20 points and 7 assists, and ultimately it was Jrue and the Pelicans that walked away with a 120-98 win on Saturday night. But, it won't be the stats or the outcome that the brothers and the history books, remember in the long run.