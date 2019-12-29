Jrue, Justin, and Aaron Holiday make history by appearing in same NBA game
The Antetokounmpo brothers came close to accomplishing the feat earlier this month
Jrue Holiday, Justin Holiday, and Aaron Holiday made some NBA history on Saturday night, as they became the first trio of brothers to play in the same game in league history. Jrue started for the New Orleans Pelicans, while Justin and Aaron both played for the Indiana Pacers; Aaron started for Indiana, while Justin came off of the bench.
Ironically enough, the Antetokounmpo brothers -- Giannis and Thanasis of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kostas of the Los Angeles Lakers -- almost accomplished the feat earlier this month when their two teams played against each other, but Giannis ended up being the only one of the three to actually play in the game, which left the door open for the Holidays to make history.
Prior to the contest between the Pelicans and Pacers, the three Holiday brothers reflected on how special it was for them to be playing in the same NBA game.
"[It's] super cool," Jrue said.
"I'm just happy to be out here with them," Aaron added. "Hopefully, we can continue this."
Shawn Holiday, the father of the three Holiday boys, was predictably proud of his sons on Saturday night.
"It's a blessing," Shawn said. "There's no other way to put it. You couldn't write the script any better than this. Them growing up, you couldn't envision this. For it to come true at this stage and this level, it's pretty amazing."
Aaron scored 25 points in the game, while Jrue had 20 points and 7 assists, and ultimately it was Jrue and the Pelicans that walked away with a 120-98 win on Saturday night. But, it won't be the stats or the outcome that the brothers and the history books, remember in the long run.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron: No beef between him and Kuzma
Kuzma's trainer posted some critical comments about LeBron after the Lakers' loss on Christmas
-
Silva surprised by visiting mom
Silva had only seen his mother once in the past seven years
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 8
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 8 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Former All-Star Zach Randolph to retire
Randolph last played in 2018 for the Sacramento Kings
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 28 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Trae Young suffers ankle injury
Young was helped off of the floor by his teammates
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...