Julius Erving expected to make full recovery after falling ill at 76ers game
Julius Erving fell ill at a 76ers game on Friday and had to be taken to a hospital
Update: Erving's management team released a statement saying that he had a comprehensive medical evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving was hospitalized after falling ill at a 76ers game Friday, reports the Associated Press. Erving, 67, was at the game to ring the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the game.
A statement representing Erving and the 76ers was released after the game.
"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," said a statement on behalf of Erving's management team and the Sixers.
Erving, known as "Dr. J," is a Philadelphia and basketball icon. He is largely credited with making the dunk mainstream and bringing it to NBA as a viable way to play. He spent the beginning of his career in the ABA playing for the Virginia Squires and New York Nets. Once the Nets joined the NBA he was traded to the 76ers, where he brought the franchise a championship in 1983.
Erving's ability to play over the rim was legendary. Two of his most iconic moments are his "Rock the Baby" cradle dunk and a reverse layup finger roll on the baseline.
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
-
Lakers to waive Bogut
The struggling Lakers have decided the best move is to release their veteran big man
-
Giannis would take LBJ for All-Star team
Giannis jokingly says that maybe he can befriend LeBron before free agency and lure him to...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Potential landing spots for Mirotic
A look at some teams that might be interested in dealing for Nikola Mirotic before the trade...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Friday's action
Add a Comment