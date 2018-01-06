Julius Erving taken to hospital after falling ill at 76ers game
Julius Erving fell ill at a 76ers game and had to be taken to a hospital. There is no update on his condition.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving was hospitalized after falling ill at a 76ers game Friday, reports the Associated Press. Erving, 67, was at the game to ring the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the game.
There is no update on his condition, but a statement representing Erving and the 76ers was released.
"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," said a statement on behalf of Erving's management team and the Sixers.
Erving, known as "Dr. J," is a Philadelphia and basketball icon. He is largely credited with making the dunk mainstream and bringing it to NBA as a viable way to play. He spent the beginning of his career in the ABA playing for the Virginia Squires and New York Nets. Once the Nets joined the NBA he was traded to the 76ers, where he brought the franchise a championship in 1983.
Erving's ability to play over the rim was legendary. Two of his most iconic moments are his "Rock the Baby" cradle dunk and a reverse layup finger roll on the baseline.
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Friday's action
-
Ball predicts his boys will join Lakers
LaVar seals his declaration by signing a hat, which he'll get back if the prediction comes...
-
Porzingis confident he'll make ASG
If he doesn't get the fan vote, Porzingis feels confident NBA coaches will pick him to play...
-
Porzingis clarifies 'tired' comment
Porzingis said he was tired after back-to-backs, but stresses that doesn't mean he can't handle...
-
Wizards vs. Grizzlies odds, picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Memphis basketball and just locked in a pick...
-
Report: Mirotic still wants out of Chi.
The Bulls are 10-5 since Mirotic returned to the lineup
Add a Comment