Julius Erving taken to hospital after falling ill at 76ers game

76ers legend Julius Erving, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Getty Images

Hall of Famer Julius Erving was hospitalized after falling ill at a 76ers game Friday, reports the Associated Press. Erving, 67, was at the game to ring the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the game.

There is no update on his condition, but a statement representing Erving and the 76ers was released.

"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," said a statement on behalf of Erving's management team and the Sixers.

Erving, known as "Dr. J," is a Philadelphia and basketball icon. He is largely credited with making the dunk mainstream and bringing it to NBA as a viable way to play. He spent the beginning of his career in the ABA playing for the Virginia Squires and New York Nets. Once the Nets joined the NBA he was traded to the 76ers, where he brought the franchise a championship in 1983.

Erving's ability to play over the rim was legendary. Two of his most iconic moments are his "Rock the Baby" cradle dunk and a reverse layup finger roll on the baseline.