It looks like Julius Randle is staying with the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to ESPN, the 30-year-old Randle intends to sign a new three-year, $100 million deal with Minnesota. The contract reportedly includes a player option in the third year of the deal.

Randle was traded to the Timberwolves in October as a part of the deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. In his first season with Minnesota, Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field. He was one of just nine qualified players to average 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game last season.

In the playoffs, Randle scored at least 22 points in 11 of 15 games played and became the second player in franchise history to record a postseason triple-double (24 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

The former No. 7 overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014 is a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA player. The Timberwolves have dedicated significant resources to their front court with now three big men making more than $100 million, including Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. The Timberwolves also used the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on France center Joan Beringer, and the No. 45 overall pick on Australia center Rocco Zikarsky.