New York Knicks forward Julius Randle left the team's game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a sprained ankle and will not return. The injury occurred at the end of the second quarter.

With just under three minutes to play in the frame, Randle went up for a rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Immanuel Quickley and landed on Bam Adebayo's foot. The Miami big man was called for a foul on the play, which resulted in Randle's left ankle rolling severely.

Randle immediately clutched at his ankle and stayed on the ground for a short period of time before gingerly up and testing out the ankle. He stayed in the game to shoot his free throws, making one out of two, then the Knicks took a foul so he could check out. Though he left the floor under his own power, broadcast cameras caught him moving with a severe limp as he entered the tunnel.

Randle has been one of the most durable players in the league this season. Including Wednesday night's contest, he has appeared in all 77 of the Knicks games and averaged 35.8 minutes, which is the most on the team and good for 15th in the league.

With the playoffs just around the corner, this would, of course, be a tough time for him to suffer his first serious injury of the season. The Knicks still have a bit of work to do to secure a top-six seed, but they should be able to hold on to the final automatic spot in the Eastern Conference. Assuming they do so, their first playoff game would be either April 15 or April 16, giving Randle a little over two weeks to return.