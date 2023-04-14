We'll have to wait a little bit longer to see if Julius Randle will suit up for the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The All-Star forward is officially listed as questionable on New York's latest injury report. Randle is reportedly planning to test his left ankle ahead of the game on Saturday before making a decision about his status, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle tweaked his ankle on March 29 against the Miami Heat. He landed on Bam Adebayo's foot after going up for a rebound and exited the game in the second quarter. Here's how the injury occurred:

Obviously not having Randle for Game 1 or any portion of this series would be a huge blow for the Knicks. He's been one of the most durable players in the league this season while averaging a career-high 25.1 points on 58.1% true shooting this season, in addition to 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Not having his production on offense is significant, and the same is true of missing him on defense as well. With the Cavaliers employing two giants in the frontcourt in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, not having Randle to contend with that size is a loss.

There's also the risk of Randle trying to come back too early from the ankle sprain and either worsening the injury or being very limited on the floor. But if Randle ultimately decides he can't play, the Knicks have options they can call upon. Obi Toppin started in Randle's spot the last five games of the regular season with the All-Star forward sidelined, and he ensures you're not giving up a ton of size in the frontcourt. Tom Thibodeau could also decide to go in a different direction and combat Cleveland's size by going small, and putting Josh Hart out there, who has been a great addition to the roster since acquiring him at the trade deadline.

Whatever the decision is, it's no doubt a difficult spot to be in for a team that, when healthy could contend very well with the Cavaliers.