Julius Randle suffered what appeared to be a serious injury on Saturday. The New York Knicks forward dislocated his shoulder bracing himself after a fall during the fourth quarter of the Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While Randle's X-ray reportedly did not show much damage, he'll undergo an MRI later to determine the severity of the injury.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau expressed his concern about Randle's fall while speaking to the media after the contest.

"But you're concerned any time somebody gets hurt," Thibodeau said. "You hope for the best. If he's out, next guy get in there and get it done."

"He's a guy who plays through things, and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior."

New York has been one of the NBA's hottest teams since trading for OG Anunoby and Randle has been a staple for the Knicks all season. He's averaging 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 2023-24 and has missed one game this campaign.

It's unclear how much time Randle could be sidelined following this injury, but New York will get a chance to extend its winning streak to seven games against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.