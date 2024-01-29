Julius Randle suffered what appeared to be a serious injury on Saturday evening. The New York Knicks forward dislocated his shoulder bracing himself after a fall during the fourth quarter of the Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Randle will miss "at least a few weeks," but an MRI revealed no significant damage.

Here's a look at the play where Randle got hurt:

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau expressed his concern about Randle's fall while speaking to the media after the contest.

"But you're concerned any time somebody gets hurt," Thibodeau said. "You hope for the best. If he's out, next guy get in there and get it done. He's a guy who plays through things, and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior."

New York has been one of the NBA's hottest teams since trading for OG Anunoby and Randle has been a staple for the Knicks all season. He's averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 2023-24 and had not missed a game this campaign before the injury.

Randle's return timeline means he would likely not be able to play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game if he's picked. Randle was not named one of the 10 starters in the game, but he very well could be a reserve selection by the coaches. The All-Star reserves are set to be announced Thursday night.