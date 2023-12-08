Friday's main slate is jam-packed with action, as 13 games tip-off between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET. There are plenty of strong daily fantasy plays on DraftKings and FanDuel, and I've gone over the options to pick out stud, mid-tier, and value plays worth watching. Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on both sites.

Randle kicked off 2023-24 slowly but is picking up steam ahead of the New York Knicks' Friday matchup with the Boston Celtics. His season-high 41 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in his last game boosted his scoring average to 28.8 points for his previous four contests. He's already notched 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists against Boston on a poor shooting night this season. I like his odds to thrive after four consecutive outings shooting 53.3 percent or better from the field.

Simons played in just his second game this season against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week and hoisted up 27 shots in 37 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon suffered a knee injury against the Dubs and didn't return to the game after playing just 13 minutes. Jerami Grant has been ruled out with a concussion while Deandre Ayton is doubtful because of a knee injury. The Portland Trail Blazers will need plenty of offense from Simons against the Dallas Mavericks. His ceiling is just as high as Shaedon Sharpe's, but his discounted price makes him way more attractive on both sites.

Orlando Robinson, Duop Reath and Dante Exum stand out as cheap starters in this slate. However, I have my eyes on Smith, as he's looked great since returning to the Brooklyn Nets following a lengthy absence caused by a back injury. He's averaging 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game through a pair of December outings. Things could get ugly against the 3-17 Washington Wizards and Smith won't have to compete with Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) for bench impact.