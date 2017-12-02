Just How Long is the Sixers Starting Five?

In the modern NBA, length is often more important than height. So how long is the Sixers’ starting five? Very.

Height is sexy. When Matt Cord announces Joel Embiid’s height as 7’2” during team intros, people get lightheaded. But in today’s NBA, much more attention is paid to someone wingspan length, especially when it comes to defense. The Sixers - outside of J.J. Redick - have an impossibly long starting five.

Player wingspans are notoriously inconsistent from measurement to measurement. And once you reach the pros, you’re pretty much never measured ever again. So for argument's sake, here's how we're listing wingspans:

Ben Simmons - “between 6’11 and 7’0” so let’s go with 6’11.5”

J.J. Redick - 6'3¼"

Robert Covington - 7'2"

Dario Saric - 6'10"

Joel Embiid - 7'5.75"

Combined, the starting five is a total 416.5 inches (or 34 feet, 8.5 inches) long, Red Rover style. Therefore, the Sixers' starting five - not at all to scale - is:

79% of the length between the corner 3 spots:

14.5 feet longer than Teddy Roosevelt’s Mount Rushmore Mustache

73.8% of the halfcourt

The width of 43.8 basketballs

The length of 29.75 Lorenzo’s slices

The length of 3.92 Smart Fortwos

Four feet taller than the Great Wall of China

59% of the size of Dario Saric’s favorite prehistoric fish, the Megalodon

87% of the length of a SEPTA bus

94% of the height of the William Penn Statue atop City Hall