Justin Anderson Has Shin Splints
According to a medical release from the Sixers, Justin Anderson is suffering from “tibial stress syndrome,” better known as shin splints. He’ll be reevaluated in the ever-popular time span of three weeks. I am not knocking on JA here and I hope it doesn’t come off that way, but man I’m gonna miss his bench celebrations if he can’t hop up on both legs. He’s the heart of that squad, and in the meantime, someone may have to step up (I’m looking at you, Stauskas).
