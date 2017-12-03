Justin Patton Assigned to Iowa Wolves
The rookie big man appears set to take the court for the first time this season.
The Wolves announced that rookie Justin Patton has been assigned to the Iowa Wolves in the G-League. This is good news for Patton, who hasn’t appeared this season following off-season foot surgery.
The assignment suggests he is ready to take the court again, and will get his first taste of professional basketball with the Wolves G-League affiliate. Patton will get his on-court development started, and we should see him back in Minneapolis at some point soon, though he’s unlikely to see significant minutes with the parent club any time soon.
Patton, who played one season at Creighton before becoming the 16th overall pick in the 2017 draft (traded by the Bulls to the Wolves in the Jimmy Butler deal,) has not played a ton of competitive basketball. He was a redshirt in the 2015-16 season before his one college campaign, and then injured his foot shortly after the draft. So it’s vital that he gets in as many reps as possible and begins the process of becoming an NBA player.
Here’s another reason to pay attention to what’s happening in Des Moines. The Iowa Wolves play today at 4:00 pm, though whether Patton will be in uniform and/or action is unknown. They play again Tuesday evening.
Good luck to Justin Patton.
