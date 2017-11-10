Jusuf Nurkic Departs Blazers Locker Room After Fourth Quarter Absence Versus Nets

Jusuf Nurkic Departs Blazers Locker Room After Fourth Quarter Absence Versus Nets

Portland’s center leaves early after not appearing in fourth quarter for the second straight game.

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic left the locker room without taking media questions following Portland’s 101-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets tonight, according to multiple reports. Nurkic earned less than a minute on the floor during the decisive fourth period. Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts explained his absence:

“Ed” refers to reserve center Ed Davis. The rest rolled downhill from there.

Nurkic scored 21 on 10-20 shooting in 25 minutes of play against the Nets. The 23-year-old center is averaging 15 points and 7.5 rebounds in 27 minutes per game this season. He was acquired from the Denver Nuggets last February. His discontent playing limited minutes behind Nikola Jokic was reputed to be among the reasons the Nuggets parted with him.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories