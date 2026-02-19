The NBA All-Star Break has concluded, and Kawhi Leonard finds himself on an island after the Los Angeles Clippers traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac away at the deadline. Leonard put up a startling 31 points in a 12-minute game during the NBA All-Star Game against Team World at the Intuit Dome and he'll be back in his home arena again on Thursday with the Clippers hosting the Denver Nuggets. Kalshi prices Leonard to score 30 points or more at $0.43 per share and the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting that he scores 30.5 on average.

It's also predicting six assists or more for Spurs guard Stephon Castle ($0.62 per share) and eight rebounds or more for Knicks forward Josh Hart ($0.48 per share).

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice at could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Thursday for Kalshi:



Kawhi Leonard, Clippers, 30+ points

Stephon Castle, Spurs, 6+ assists

Josh Hart, Knicks, 8+ rebounds

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers, 30 points or more ($0.43 per share)

Leonard is averaging 27.9 points per game, but he's taken on a heavier scoring burden since Harden's offloading. He's been playing exceptional basketball for the last couple months to drag the Clippers back into the playoff race in the West and he should be feeling himself coming off his scoring outburst at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. He's had 14 outings with 30 or more points and the model predicts him as the night's highest NBA scorer.

Stephon Castle, Spurs, 6 or more assists ($0.62 per share)

Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year has made some marginal improvements as a scorer, but he's made enormous strides as a distributor in his second season. He's averaging 7.0 assists per game after averaging 4.1 assists as a rookie. He's had six assists or more in three of his last four games and the model is predicting that he finishes with 6.5 assists on average.

Josh Hart, Knicks, 8 rebounds or more ($0.48 per share)

This is arguably the best rebounding wing in the NBA and, while he's only averaging 7.6 rebounds per game this season, he reached nine rebounds or more in his last two games before the all-star break. While Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Duren are banging away on the block tonight, the model is expecting Hart to sneak in and do his fair share on the glass. It predicts that he finishes with 8.8 rebounds on average.

