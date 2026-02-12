Sports prediction markets continue to surge in popularity, and there are plenty of opportunities to use the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. There are over 50 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, Thunder vs. Bucks and Lakers vs. Mavericks in the NBA, and the Olympics 2026. With players liek LeBron James and Chet Holmgren set to take the court, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this Kalshi bonus. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Thursday NBA trading preview

It's the final night before the start of NBA All-Star Weekend and there are only three games on the schedule. However, the reigning NBA champions will be in action, as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Oklahoma City is trading at $0.83 per share while Milwaukee is trading at $0.17 per share.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks and both teams will be down a superstar. Cooper Flagg (foot) is out for Dallas and Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out for Los Angeles. The latest NBA pricing from Kalshi lists the Lakers at $0.74 per share and the Mavs at $0.26 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Thursday college basketball trading preview

A CBS Sports Network doubleheader begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with the Kennesaw State Owls hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Owls are 14-9 overall this season and are 6-6 in Conference USA while the Blue Raiders are 11-12 overall and 5-7 in the league. The latest college basketball pricing from Kalshi lists Kennesaw State at $0.62 per share to win while Middle Tennessee is $0.38 per share.

Then at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Missouri State Bears will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for another Conference USA clash. Missouri State is 13-10 overall this season and is 7-5 in the league while Louisiana Tech is also 13-10 but sports a 6-6 mark in conference play. The Bears are priced at $0.66 per share while the Bulldogs are trading at $0.34 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.