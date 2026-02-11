Whether you're trading on the NBA, college basketball or Winter Olympics, a busy Wednesday is an ideal time to use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. There are 14 games on the NBA schedule tonight and over 50 college basketball matchups, highlighted by Georgia vs. Florida ($0.79 per share) and Butler vs. UConn ($0.83 per share). Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Wednesday NBA trading preview

The Milwaukee Bucks surprised some people after deciding to hold on to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at the NBA trade deadline. The Bucks are 12th in the East with a 21-30 record ahead of a Wednesday matchup with Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. Orlando is 28-24 and moved up to seventh in the standings with a three-game winning streak, so the Magic are trading at $0.80 per share to win, while the Bucks are $0.20.

In a big Western Conference matchup, the Golden State Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference standings while San Antonio is second. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and the latest NBA pricing from Kalshi lists Golden State to win at $0.31 per share, while San Antonio is $0.69. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Wednesday college basketball trading preview

The Florida Gators are defending national champions and they vaulted back to the top of the SEC standings after a dominant win on Saturday over Texas A&M. They'll visit the Georgia Bulldogs for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff on Wednesday and the latest college basketball pricing from Kalshi lists the Gators at $0.79 per share to win, while the Bulldogs are $0.21 per share.

Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, the UConn Huskies will be on the road against the Butler Bulldogs. UConn is 22-2 overall and 12-1 in Big East play while Butler is 13-11 on the season with a 4-9 mark in the conference. The Huskies are priced at $0.87 per share to win and the Bulldogs are $0.13 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.