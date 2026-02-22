Sunday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The top matchup of the day will pit the Cleveland Cavaliers against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 1 p.m. ET. In a late matchup, the New York Knicks will visit the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Cavaliers at $0.55 per share to win, while the Thunder are $0.45 per share. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, use the following steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Sunday NBA trading preview

The NBA is starting Sunday off with a must-see matchup when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 1-5 straight-up in their last six games against the Thunder. The Cavaliers are also 6-1 straight-up in their last seven games against Western Conference opponents. Kalshi prices the Cavaliers at $0.55 per share to win, while the Thunder are $0.45 per share. The Cavaliers are priced at $0.51 to win by 2.5 points or more, according to Kalshi.

Later in the day, the New York Knicks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 14-13 away from home, while the Bulls are 15-13 at home. Kalshi prices the Knicks to win at $0.80 per share and gives the Bulls at $0.20 chance to win per share. The Knicks are priced at $0.51 to win by 10.5 points or more, according to Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to protect its users. Kalshi provides every trader with risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.