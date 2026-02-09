Football season is over, but it's followed up by a busy Monday night in basketball, another opportunity to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. There are 10 games on the NBA schedule, highlighted by Cavaliers vs. Nuggets and Lakers vs. Thunder, and dozens of college basketball matchups, including No. 22 St. John's vs. Xavier and No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 1 Arizona. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus:

Monday NBA trading preview

This is the final week of action before the NBA All-Star break and there are a handful of playoff-caliber matchups on the schedule. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Denver Nuggets tonight for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff and it's an exciting time for both franchises. James Harden made his Cavs debut on Saturday and scored 23 points in a 132-126 win over the Kings and Nikola Jokic recently returned to action for the Nuggets.

It's a dead heat, with both teams trading at $0.50 per share to win the game. Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder and the home team is priced at $0.32 per share, while the Thunder are $0.68 per share to win. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Monday college basketball trading preview

The Big East is starting to look like a two-horse race between St. John's and UConn, and the Red Storm will host the Xavier Musketeers on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and St. John's is trading at $0.90 per share to win while Xavier is at $0.10 to win.

However, the biggest matchup of the night comes from the Big 12, with No. 1 Arizona visiting No. 11 Kansas for a 9 p.m. ET tip. The Wildcats are a perfect 23-0 on the season and are 10-0 in the conference while Kansas is 18-5 overall and 8-2 in the league. Arizona trades at $0.58 per share on the road, while Kansas is $0.42 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.