Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The San Antonio Spurs will face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, while the Utah Jazz will visit the Houston Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.51 per share to win, while the Spurs are $0.49 per share. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Monday NBA trading preview

Monday, the NBA is giving us a match-up of young superstars when Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs go on the road to take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games and 14-6 SU in their last 20 games against the Pistons. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.49 per share to win, while the Pistons are $0.51 per share. The Pistons are priced at $0.51 to win by 1.5 points or more, according to Kalshi.

The night game features the Utah Jazz going on the road against the Houston Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Jazz are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games and 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against the Rockets. Kalshi prices the Jazz at $0.14 per share and gives the Rockets an $0.86 chance to win per share. The Rockets are priced at $0.51 to win by 13.5 points or more, according to Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users. Kalshi provides every trader with risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.