Kanye West tweets he'll be 'adding basketball' to his Yeezy sneaker line

Could NBA players be wearing Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers during games in a few years? If the artist's idea comes to fruition, then yes. West tweeted on Friday evening that he'll be 'adding basketball' to his Yeezy sneaker line with Adidas in 2019. The tweet was accompanied by some extremely rough sketches of the potential shoe.

To this point, West and the Yeezy line has been focused on casual, lifestyle sneakers. According to a report from Nick DePaula, one of the leading names in the shoe business, West has been working on the basketball shoe for almost two years. And unsurprisingly, they're going to be fairly expensive. Via ESPN:

While West has been working on basketball designs for nearly two years, it wasn't until recently that he signed off on the basketball shoe that will launch in 2019. The price point is expected to be more than $225, according to industry sources. For now, Adidas plans to launch a variety of new Yeezy silhouettes in 2019 and is locked in on a long-term deal with West that goes far beyond a standard endorsement deal.

Now, we actually have seen a player wear Yeezys during a game before, as Nick Young -- also signed to Adidas -- has done so on multiple occasions. However, those weren't basketball shoes, but just a pair of the lifestyle sneakers. And he's only done it on rare occasions, essentially for publicity.

For West to design an actual basketball shoe that players wear with regularity would be a pretty impressive achievement for the musician.