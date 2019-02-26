Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auctioning four NBA championship rings among other memorabilia for his charity
Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook Foundation helps kids learn STEM
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has put hundreds of pieces of memorabilia -- including four of his NBA championship rings -- up for auction. The auction is being handled by Goldin Auctions, and many of the proceeds will reportedly be going to Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook Foundation, which teaches kids about science, technology, engineering and math, or "STEM."
"When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all," Abdul-Jabbar wrote about the decision.
Some of the other items up for auction include All-Star rings that Abdul-Jabbar earned over his prolific career, a game-used, signed basketball, and Abdul-Jabbar's MVP trophy from 1975-76. The basketball memorabilia is going for a minimum of $35,000, while the 1985 championship ring's minimum bid was $65,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, the price had ballooned to $85,000.
"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I'd rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future," Abdul-Jabbar wrote. "That's a history that has no price."
Indeed, Abdul-Jabbar's post-basketball career has been full of philanthropy. He's been awarded a Double Helix Medal for his efforts in raising awareness for cancer research, and he's was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama). This particular sale is a huge act of kindness, but it's far from being out of character for Abdul-Jabbar.
You can see the full list of items (and their exorbitant prices) by going to Goldin Auctions here.
