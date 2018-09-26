Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains what LeBron James should expect from Lakers fans, and names his favorite NBA big man

Only a handful of people on planet Earth can relate to what LeBron James is going through right now as he prepares for his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. It's rare that a superstar of his magnitude changes teams, let alone to join one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, is one player who clearly understands the challenges that face LeBron in Los Angeles. Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Lakers before the 1975-76 season after playing six seasons and winning three MVPs with the Milwaukee Bucks. The legendary center joined "Reiter's Block" on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, and told host Bill Reiter what LeBron can expect from the Lakers fan base (watch the full conversation in the video above).

"I think the fans in Southern California are pretty seasoned," Abdul-Jabbar said. "They understand what it takes to really be a contending team. So they won't put a whole lot of pressure on LeBron to do it all by himself, because they realize that no one can do it by themselves. But I expect them to enjoy seeing his excellence and his leadership, and the younger players will have somebody to show them how to win. That's a very important aspect of learning the professional game, and LeBron has a lot to share in that regard."

Last season LeBron faced significant pressure and one of the largest offensive workloads of his career as he led the Cavaliers to a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance. Thanks to the Warriors, there is little expectation that LeBron will lead the Lakers to a title this season, so, as Abdul-Jabbar points out, the fans can enjoy watching LeBron impart his knowledge to his young teammates.

Abdul-Jabbar also weighed in on one of his favorite players in the NBA, Anthony Davis, whom he called the league's best big man.

"I like Anthony Davis down there in New Orleans. He can do everything, you name it," Abdul-Jabbar said. "He shoots jumpers, he can play with his back to the basket, great rebounder and defender at the basket on the defensive end and he can put up numbers on the offensive end. I think he's probably the best center playing right now. There's a number of good ones, though. Joel Embiid comes to mind. Karl-Anthony Towns. But I like Davis -- he's tough."

Centers don't occupy the same space that they did during Abdul-Jabbar's playing days, but their role in the game remains essential. Clearly Kareem appreciates the way basketball has evolved, and thinks the center position is in good hands.