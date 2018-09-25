Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is going to be a writer on the reboot of 'Veronica Mars'
The show had a kickstarted movie in 2014, but Hulu is giving it a proper revival
"Veronica Mars" is getting a revival, and the writing staff that was revealed Tuesday by Rob Thomas, the show's creator and not the lead singer of Matchbox 20, includes one name that stands out in particular. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (yes, that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) will be penning the series' return with David Walpert, Diane Ruggiero, Raymond Obstfeld, and Rick Fox (no, not that Rick Fox).
The show, which has Kristen Bell reprising her role as the titular character, aired from 2004 to 2007 and had a movie in 2014. However, that didn't sate fans, and Hulu decided to pick it up again.
If you go back and watch the old series, you're bound to see plenty of familiar faces. Krysten Ritter, Amanda Seyfried and Tessa Thompson all had recurring roles, while even more stars like Aaron Paul, Adam Scott and Armie Hammer had appearances in an episode. All of this to say that Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer who won six NBA titles as a player and three national championships under John Wooden at UCLA, will undoubtedly be working with plenty of talent.
Abdul-Jabbar is no stranger to Hollywood or to writing. He had a scene-stealing role in "Airplane" and cameos in "Fletch" and "BASEketball." He's also had television appearances in "Scrubs" and "New Girl" and "Full House." As a writer, Abdul-Jabbar hasn't done much in terms of moving pictures. He has just one writing credit on iMDB: The documentary "On the Shoulders of Giants," based on his book. He does, however, have plenty of writing credits that aren't on screen, including several novels based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, his own memoir, and children's books. His byline has also appeared in commentaries for Time and The Washington Post.
Abdul-Jabbar seems to have a special interest in Holmes' brother Mycroft, having written the books "Mycroft and Sherlock," "Mycroft Holmes and the Apocalpyse Handbook" and "Mycroft Holmes." Obviously Thomas took note of Abdul-Jabbar's interest in the mystery genre when he put together his writing team.
