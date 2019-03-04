Kareem Abdul-Jabbar raises $2.8 million for his Skyhook Foundation by selling rings, other memorabilia
Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook Foundation helps kids learn STEM
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar put hundreds of pieces of memorabilia -- including four of his NBA championship rings -- up for auction last week. The auction was handled by Goldin Auctions, and when the auction concluded, he had raised $2.8 million for his Skyhook Foundation, which raises money for students to learn science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
"When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all," Abdul-Jabbar wrote about the decision.
Some of the other items up for auction included All-Star rings that Abdul-Jabbar earned over his prolific career, a game-used, signed basketball, and Abdul-Jabbar's MVP trophy from 1975-76. The basketball memorabilia went for a minimum of $35,000, while the 1985 championship ring's minimum bid was $65,000. His 1987 ring fetched the highest price, selling for just under $400,000 ($398,937.50).
"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I'd rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future," Abdul-Jabbar wrote. "That's a history that has no price."
Indeed, Abdul-Jabbar's post-basketball career has been full of philanthropy. He's been awarded a Double Helix Medal for his efforts in raising awareness for cancer research, and he's was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama. This particular sale is a huge act of kindness, but it's far from being out of character for Abdul-Jabbar.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SportsLine: C's odds to win East plummet
SportsLine gives the Dubs a 77 percent chance of winning it all, while the Bucks own the best...
-
Steve Ballmer talks Clippers' new arena
The Clippers want to have their own digs
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The battle for Los Angeles has serious playoff implications
-
Top NBA DFS lineups, picks for March 4
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Report: Lakers pause Melo contract talks
Anthony will have to look elsewhere to continue his NBA career
-
Lakers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Lakers vs. Clippers 10,000 times