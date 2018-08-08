Karl-Anthony Towns calls Zach LaVine's dad to confirm his own son is at video games
The two were teammates, and Towns bemoaned how outrageously bad LaVine is
Karl-Anthony Towns absolutely loves gaming, and he's pretty good at it. Apparently, his former teammate Zach LaVine, now with the Bulls, doesn't share his talent on the sticks. When asked in an interview who the worst "Call of Duty" player that he knows is, Towns didn't even miss a beat.
"Zach LaVine," Towns said without a moment's hesitation. "He is just the ... (Towns buries his face in his hand) oh my god he's so bad ... He loves playing video games too God bless his soul."
Towns didn't stop there, however. He wanted the world to know just how bad LaVine is.
"He has all that athletic speed..." Towns said.
"...And he just can't play on the stick, is what you're saying," the interviewer, Jordan Payton, finished.
Towns sounds incredibly sad about how bad LaVine is, but to clarify his point, he called LaVine's dad.
"Is Zach with you?" Towns asked. "Paul you've seen Zach play enough video games. He is trash at every video game he's ever played. Is Zach bad at every video game he ever played?"
"He's TRASH, I don't even know why he plays," LaVine's dad responded after Towns put him on speaker.
LaVine came to his own defense, albeit a bit halfheartedly.
When Towns responded, saying that he loves LaVine even though he's trash, LaVine just couldn't let one thing lie.
The modern NBA is the best.
