Karl-Anthony Towns' historic performance against Heat has only ever been matched by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar

Karl-Anthony Towns made history on Sunday. The big man put together a legendary performance, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks to lead his Minnesota Timberwolves past the Miami Heat, 113-106.

His night was so good that the only other player in NBA history who has ever matched his output was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Back in 1975, the Hall of Famer went for 35 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists and eight blocks in a win over the Suns. Coincidentally, the final score was nearly exact, as Abdul-Jabbar's Lakers won, 114-107.

Per Swanny/@bball_ref, the full list of players who have totalled 34+ points, 18+ rebounds, 7+ assists and 6+ blocks in a game: Karl-Anthony Towns and Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/IX8oLwUHpK — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 31, 2018

Towns swatted multiple shots in the first few minutes to help the Wolves get off to an early lead, and it was only uphill from there for Miami. He was helping facilitate the offense, crashing the glass on both ends and scoring inside and outside. It was a truly incredible performance and a reminder that Towns is one of the most talented big men in the league.

But along with being a historic night for Towns on a personal level, it was also an important performance from a team perspective.

It's been a tough few weeks for the Wolves, who were just 3-7 in their last 10 games heading into Sunday evening's contest. Slumps like that are never good, but especially not this season, with the Western Conference playoff picture as crowded as ever. After an extremely disappointing loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the Wolves really needed a win to get back on track.

For Towns to take over and lead the team to victory on the road against a Heat team that has been playing some great basketball lately was just as impressive as his actual numbers. This is exactly the kind of leadership the team has been hoping to get from him.