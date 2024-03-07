Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Towns, 28, is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season. Last month, he played in his fourth All-Star Game.

The Timberwolves are 43-19 and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Only the Boston Celtics have a better record, and Minnesota's plus-6.6 net rating ranks third in the league behind Boston and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Towns is out for the remainder of the season, it is a significant blow to the Wolves' chances of advancing deep in the playoffs. Towns has spent the last 24 hours gathering opinions, according to The Athletic.

Towns is hitting a career-best 42.3% of his 3-pointers this season and is Minnesota's second-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards (26.1 PPG). Towns scored a career-high 62 points against the Hornets on Jan. 22, though it came in a loss.

Towns also dealt with a significant injury last season, when a calf issue sidelined him for 51 games. He returned from that injury on March 22 and suited up for all of Minnesota's postseason games last year.