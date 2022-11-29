Things haven't been easy for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. A disappointing 10-10 start has followed the team's struggles to successfully integrate offseason acquisition Rudy Gobert, and things got even worse Monday as the Timberwolves battled the Washington Wizards. Trailing in the third quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns crumpled to the floor with an apparent non-contact injury as he was running back up the court following a made jumper by Kyle Kuzma. He was helped off of the court and did not put any pressure on his leg as he exited into the locker room.

Shortly thereafter, the Timberwolves ruled Towns out for the remainder of the game with what they are calling a calf strain. Minnesota trailed by 17 when Towns exited, and without him, life will only get harder for the Timberwolves.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Towns is having a down year statistically as his team is working on integrating Gobert. His scoring (21.4 points per game) and rebounding (8.5) are both down meaningfully from where they've been over the past few seasons, and his normally stellar shooting has been in a season-long slump. Yet Towns is still Minnesota's second-leading scorer, and the threat he poses as a shooter is what makes Minnesota's two-big lineups possible.

If Towns does need to miss meaningful time, the Timberwolves will be more reliant than ever on Gobert and third-year guard Anthony Edwards. This team already ranked 26th in 3-point percentage with Towns in the fold, so scoring without him will surely be a challenge. The Timberwolves traded for Gobert hoping to make a deep playoff run this season. If Towns isn't healthy, that simply won't be possible. For now, the team can only hope that he's avoided a lengthy absence.