Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns' return to game action is on the horizon. On Wednesday, the Wolves provided a positive update on the star big man, who has been sidelined since late November with a right calf strain.

From the Wolves:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been sidelined since Nov. 28 due to a right calf strain: Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities. He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.

Towns has appeared in 21 games so far this season, and is averaging 20.8 points (on 50.5% shooting), 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 33.8 minutes per performance.

His impending return is obviously good news for a Wolves team that is in the thick of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. They currently sit seventh in the standings with a 35-34 record, but are just two games behind the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns.

With 13 regular season games remaining, Minnesota still has a chance to qualify for postseason play without having to participate in the play-in tournament. Technically, they could even get home-court advantage in the first round if they're able to climb all the way up to the four spot, though doing so will be a tall task. Towns' eventual return will certainly help their cause, though.