Karl-Anthony Towns makes case for NBA Finals MVP; best NFL offseason trades

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🏀 Five things to know Monday

⚽ Do not miss this: What we learned from USA's final World Cup tune-up

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The scoreboard showed a 2-1 loss, but the United States Men's National Team put together a promising performance in its final match before the World Cup. The USMNT fell to Germany in its third loss in four outings, and even in defeat, there were enough positives in the attack (including a marvelous Antonee Robinson goal) to suggest the Americans could be in for a strong showing when tournament play opens this week.

Among the biggest takeaways from the match were Mauricio Pochettino's lineup decisions. One major question remains unanswered as Chris Richards missed another game because of injury, but otherwise, we have a pretty good idea as to who will trot out as the starting XI in the June 12 World Cup opener against Paraguay.

Our Chuck Booth explained why the USMNT could be in good shape even if not at full strength.

Booth: "With Chris Richards still recovering from an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since May 17, even if he's healthy enough to face Paraguay, it would make sense to ease him back into action. Richards is back to doing group work with his teammates, but if Pochettino isn't ready to risk him out of the gate, Mark McKenzie has done more than well enough to inspire confidence starting the opening game."

The friendly also confirmed our suspicions that the matchday atmospheres will be incredible in the coming weeks. While Chicago will not host any World Cup games, the city gave the USMNT quite the send-off to the tournament.

📈📉 Parity abounds in MLB Power Rankings

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The regular season is about 40% complete, and nearly every MLB team should feel as if it has a chance to make the playoffs. Even the underperformers are still mathematically alive in the postseason race. Our Matt Snyder pointed to the myriad clubs that turned things on in the second half last year, and he also noted that only the Angels, Giants and Rockies are more than 5.5 games out of the field.

Snyder: "As far as I'm concerned, that still means we've got 27 teams with a realistic chance of winning the World Series here in 2026. Not too bad for a sport that is supposedly so unfair due to the lack of a salary cap, huh? And, sure, there are plenty of teams technically within shouting distance of the playoffs that I would say have basically no real shot to win it all, but I'm not gonna tell their fans to avoid hope."

What does that mean for this week's power rankings? The moral of the story here is just because your team is on the lower rungs of the ladder, that doesn't mean it's time to call it a lost season quite yet.

There's still hope for these teams and others:

22. Athletics (↓1)

23. Mets (↓1)

24. Tigers (↑5)

🏈 Our favorite NFL offseason trades

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Blockbuster trades have been a defining feature of the NFL offseason. There were two of them last Monday alone, and those deals came after a plethora of needle-movers in the spring. Here are just a few of the biggest moves, for reminders' sake:

The Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Rams .

traded to the . The Eagles traded A.J. Brown to the Patriots .

traded to the . The Bears traded D.J. Moore to the Bills .

traded to the . The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos.

To evaluate the best trades of the year, we as an NFL writing staff sat down for a roundtable. The task: Name your favorite trade. More writers picked the Garrett trade than any other. It's hard to blame them. There was some variety in the votes, though.

John Breech and I were in agreement with our pick. Here's my thinking:

Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals: Was there a more mutually beneficial trade this offseason than the Giants and Bengals swapping Dexter Lawrence and a first-round pick? I think not. This is a move that helps Cincinnati maximize the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase era and that allows New York to build its young core around Jaxson Dart.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ St. John's vs. No. 7 Alabama, Game 2 (continued), noon on ESPN2

⚾ Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kansas, Game 2 (continued), 1 p.m. on ESPN2

🤼 WWE Raw, 2 p.m. on Netflix

⚾ Yankees at Guardians, 6:40 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Fever at Mystics, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 NBA Finals: Spurs at Knicks, Game 3, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Astros at Angels or Nationals at Giants, 9:38 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Reds at Padres, 9:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Storm at Aces, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Brewers at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. on Peacock