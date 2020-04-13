Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz, dies due to coronavirus complications

Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, died on Monday due to complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Cruz had been in a medically-induced coma after falling ill in mid-March. She was 59.

A family spokesman released the following statement in collaboration with the Timberwolves:

The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due [to] complications as a result of COVID-19. Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th. Jackie was many things to many people -- a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced. The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time. They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie's life. The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and respectfully requests privacy in this time of great mourning.

Towns announced on an emotional Instagram video on March 25, that his mother had been in a medically-induced coma after exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, and urged social distancing to prevent further outbreak. Towns' father, Karl Sr., has also recovered from COVID-19, according to the statement above.

Towns recently donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in an effort to help funding for coronavirus testing.