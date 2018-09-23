Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly agrees to five-year, $190 million super-max contract with Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, has agreed to a five-year, $190 million super-max extension to stay with the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Towns was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

With the agreement reportedly in place, Minnesota prevents its star from dealing with any contract drama next summer, locking him up for the long term just days before the start of the teams training camp Tuesday.

In a deal that cements him as the franchise’s long-term cornerstone, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a 5-year, $190M super-maximum extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018

Towns was named the Rookie of the Year in his first NBA season and has been named already to a Western Conference All-Star team in his brief professional tenure. He's also earned All-NBA third-team honors, and proved last season to be a vital piece of Minnesota's push back into Western Conference relevance. The Wolves made the playoffs in 2017-18 for the first time in 13 years.

Towns' super-max agreement, according to ESPN, includes the ability for him to earn 30 percent of the Timberwolves' salary cap. But to do so, he must reach one of the three All-NBA teams, be voted league MVP, or be named Defensive Player of the Year once over the next two years.

With Jimmy Butler requesting a trade and the franchise management reportedly set on trading him to meet his request, Towns represents the long-term future of the franchise. Signing him to a super-max, for the Wolves, signifies a big commitment to building around him in the future.

Towns averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season for Minnesota.