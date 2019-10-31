Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid: Five moments you may have missed from the All-Star brawl

Wednesday night was a busy one in the NBA, with 11 games on the schedule. Unfortunately for everyone playing outside the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- and with all due respect to the Rockets-Wizards record tying thriller -- no one cared what they were doing. All of the attention was focused on the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. Or, more specifically, between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, who squared off in one of the most legitimate NBA scraps we've seen in some time.

In the middle of the third quarter, with the Sixers up by 20, a frustrated Towns let all of his emotions out by throwing a punch and wrapping Embiid up in a bear hug. From there, Embiid gouged Towns' eye, and after the two wrestled their way to the ground, Ben Simmons tagged himself in and put Towns in a chokehold. As expected, both Towns and Embiid were ejected for their actions, and the Sixers went on to win, 117-95.

That much is well known by now, however. So with all of the action wrapped up, let's take a closer look at some interesting moments you may have missed.

Towns taps out

After teammates, coaches, referees and security personnel arrived to separate Towns and Embiid, the Wolves big man found himself caught in an MMA-style chokehold from Ben Simmons, who had jumped into the fray. Continuing in the theme of the evening, this wasn't a "hey, settle down" gesture; Simmons had that chokehold sunk in. So much so that after a few seconds Towns had to legitimately tap out to get Simmons to let him go.

Ben Simmons got Karl Anthony Towns to tap out 👀🥊#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/CJMeXpvgS4 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 31, 2019

Scott likes what he sees

Mike Scott has never been one to shy away from an altercation, so it was little surprise that he was amped up by the whole scene. He couldn't leave the bench to get involved, or he would have faced a suspension, but he made sure to let Embiid know that he loved the toughness. Once Embiid had finally been pulled away from the scrum, he made his way towards his teammates, and Scott was the first one there to dap him up.

Mike Scott as a teammate >pic.twitter.com/miuMRjSn3C — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 31, 2019

Then, later, when the replay was being shown on the jumbotron, he had an incredible reaction.

Can’t think of anything I like watching as much as Mike Scott likes watching this fight replay. pic.twitter.com/0gBn1MLoEp — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) October 31, 2019

Towns' mom lets Embiid hear it

Karl-Anthony Towns' parents happened to be in the building for this game, which makes sense considering Philadelphia is close to New Jersey, where Towns grew up. Even once they reach the NBA, no parent likes to see their child involved in a fight like this, and Towns' mom was fired up. As Embiid made his way to the tunnel after he was officially ejected from the game, Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz, let No. 21 hear it.

Karl's parents reprimanding jojo as he exits the tunnel. #Tellemmama pic.twitter.com/x5VHcQyMRT — Cole Aldrich (@colea45) October 31, 2019

Brown doing his best to break things up

One of the most iconic moments from an NBA fight is Jeff Van Gundy desperately hanging on to Alonzo Mourning's leg during the brawl between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat in the 1998 playoffs. Sixers head coach Brett Brown didn't have a JVG moment on Wednesday night, but his effort to break things up was equally futile.

To his credit, he rushed right into the action, but there was just nothing he could do to stop the momentum of two seven-foot NBA players wrestling each other to the ground.

God bless Brett Brown pic.twitter.com/2hxMcNrMDb — Chartisse (@SnowmanEmbiid) October 31, 2019

"My immediate reaction is to get right in the mix," Brown said after the game. "And try as best you can, 100 and whatever pounds lighter, and breaking it up."

Horford has no time for this nonsense

Perhaps no player in the league is more of a "team dad" than Al Horford. The veteran big man arrived in Philly this offseason as the oldest player on the team, and one of only two 30-year-olds. Even his sister has acknowledged the role her mild-mannered brother plays on the team. It was fitting, then, that as all the drama unfolded, Horford stood a few feet away, staring discouragingly. He was very much too old for any of that.

Horford was too old for all the nonsense

Even his postgame quote was perfect. "They're both good kids," Horford said. "But there's no place for that." It's not possible to have a more "dad" response than that.