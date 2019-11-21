Kawhi Leonard breaks down his dunk over Celtics' Daniel Theis in classic Kawhi fashion
It's just Kawhi being Kawhi
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 107-104 on Wednesday night at the Staples Center. After the win, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was asked about his dunk on Daniel Theis and gave a classic answer for the always subdued player.
Leonard first responded with a very monotone, "What do you want me to say?" His question got laughs from the media room but the ever serious Leonard kept a straight face.
When told to say whatever he wanted to say, and just bring reporters through the build-up of the play, Leonard responded with another on-brand answer.
He has to know he's being funny right?
In his defense it was the perfect explanation of what happened:
"Patrick threw me the ball, I took two dribbles into the paint and tried to jump high and dunk the basketball."
He was successful in the whole "jump high" thing and absolutely soared over Theis. Take a look at the dunk that got the home crowd on their feet:
The dunk had quite the lasting impact, so much so that Theis' Wikipedia page was already changed to say, "Theis was killed attempting to block a ferocious dunk by Kawhi Leonard."
Wednesday night not only saw the "ferocious dunk," but it was also the first Clippers game with both Leonard and Paul George on the court together.
The Clippers improved to 10-5 with the win, and the Celtics fell to 11-3. Los Angeles will hope to keep the momentum going when they host the Houston Rockets on Friday.
