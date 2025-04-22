This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Good morning to all but, especially to ...

THE LA CLIPPERS AND THE DETROIT PISTONS

Maybe we forgot, after years of injuries and disappointments, just how good Kawhi Leonard can be when his body cooperates. If you needed a reminder, I hope you watched Game 2. The Clippers beat the Nuggets, 105-102, to even the series behind Leonard's all-timer.

Here are the numbers: 39 points on 15 for 19 (79%) shooting. It's the second-highest field goal percentage in a 35+ point playoff game in franchise history.

It's also Leonard's fourth career 30-point playoff game on 75% shooting. Only James Worthy has more in NBA history.

has more in NBA history. But the numbers don't do it justice. How he got those numbers -- tough shot after tough shot, often over an elite defender in Aaron Gordon -- was an enthralling experience.

Here's Sam Quinn on Leonard's masterpiece.

The Clippers weren't the only team to tie their series.

Entering Monday, the Pistons hadn't won a playoff game since Cade Cunningham was six years old. But now, after a tough playoff introduction, Cunningham and his teammates are all grown up. The Pistons beat the Knicks, 100-94, behind a Cunningham bounce back and, finally, some clutch shots and defensive stands.

Detroit's win snaps a 15-game playoff losing streak, the longest in NBA history.

Cunningham had 33 points and 12 rebounds, but it was Dennis Schroder who delivered a 3-pointer with under a minute left to put Detroit up 97-94.



who delivered a 3-pointer with under a minute left to put Detroit up 97-94. And what a relief it was. In Game 1, Detroit led most of the way but completely collapsed, surrendering a 21-0 fourth-quarter run

Overall, Detroit, led by Cunningham, learned and grew from its Game 1 mistakes

😁 Honorable mentions

🏀 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE NEW YORK KNICKS AND THE DENVER NUGGETS

When the Knicks stormed back to win Game 1, it was a prime example of why they can be dangerous. But when they couldn't finish their comeback effort in Game 2, it showed the flaws that may prevent them from from reaching their full potential -- specifically two flaws:

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 10 points on 11 shots, and he didn't even attempt a shot over the last 17+ minutes.

finished with 10 points on 11 shots, and he didn't even attempt a shot over the last 17+ minutes. Mikal Bridges had 18 points -- a big jump from his eight in Game 1 -- but went just 3 for 11 from 3, missing four good looks in the fourth quarter.

Remember, Towns was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves this summer, and Bridges came in exchange for five first-round picks sent to the Nets. Neither lived up to his price tag in Game 2.

Oh yeah, and Tom Thibodeau complained about the officiating. Don't love that.

The Nuggets also gave up home-court advantage in painful fashion. Denver made so many errors, including these in final minutes:

Gordon missed a wide-open dunk.

Michael Porter Jr. threw the ball away after a rebound.

threw the ball away after a rebound. Nikola Jokić had a turnover with under a minute left (he had seven on the night), and both he and Christian Braun missed potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final seconds.

Denver also went 14 for 22 on free throws. Put it together, and that's how you lose a close game.

😅 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 Shedeur Sanders falling out of first round? What Jonathan Jones is hearing



Getty Images

Last year, everyone was stunned when the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall weeks after signing Kirk Cousins.

Scratch that. Almost everyone was stunned. Jonathan Jones actually predicted that -- yes, we have receipts -- in his one and only mock draft.

His one and only mock draft for 2025 has arrived, and it's a quarterback not going in the first round that's the headline: Jonathan predicts Shedeur Sanders won't go in the top 32, and only one quarterback -- Cam Ward at No. 1 to the Titans -- will.

Here are some other selections that caught my eye:

Patriots take OT Will Campbell fourth overall -- The draft is expected to start here, after Ward first, Travis Hunter second and Abdul Carter third. "Even if Carter is available here, I still think the Pats take an offensive tackle here," Jonathan writes.

-- The draft is expected to start here, after Ward first, second and third. "Even if Carter is available here, I still think the Pats take an offensive tackle here," Jonathan writes. Cowboys take WR Matthew Golden 12th overall -- "The Cowboys could go any number of directions here, including pass rusher, but I'm not sure they'll be able to resist adding a receiver with their first pick."

"The Cowboys could go any number of directions here, including pass rusher, but I'm not sure they'll be able to resist adding a receiver with their first pick." Seahawks trade up, take WR Tetairoa McMillan 16th overall -- "Seattle knows Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort loves to trade back, and Seattle has the capital to move up a couple picks with the division rival to get a much-needed receiver."

"Seattle knows GM loves to trade back, and Seattle has the capital to move up a couple picks with the division rival to get a much-needed receiver." Rams take LB Jihaad Campbell 26th overall -- Maybe my favorite fit here. "It's possible Campbell goes to Cincy or Tampa in the teens, and I think the Rams would be quite pleased to get the Alabama backer right here," Jonathan writes.

Ryan Wilson has the same top four picks but then a big curveball at No. 5 in his latest mock, and here's our perfect seven-round mock for every team.

Here's more:

🏀 Cooper Flagg declares for NBA Draft: Latest mock, updated draft order

Getty Images

Remember when Cooper Flagg half-teased a return to college? It was always just that: a tease. Flagg, the shoo-in No. 1 pick in this summer's NBA Draft, officially declared for the draft Monday after a tremendous season at Duke.

The scouting report is pretty straightforward. Flagg led the Blue Devils in points, rebounds, assists and steals and -- despite a tough Final Four collapse -- won pretty much every national player of the year award there is, including ours. He was just the fourth freshman to win AP Player of the Year, joining Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

Cameron Salerno explains what makes Flagg so good and what the Blue Devils' roster looks like.

We'll have to wait a few more weeks to learn where Flagg will go. The Jazz, Wizards and Hornets each have a 14% chance for the coveted top pick, and the Pelicans (12.5%) and the 76ers (10.5%) aren't far behind. Here are the full odds for the lottery, which is May 12, now less than three weeks away.

Here's Cameron's latest mock draft:

Jazz: SF Cooper Flagg, Duke Wizards: PG Dylan Harper, Rutgers Hornets: SG VJ Edgecombe, Baylor Pelicans: SF Ace Bailey, Rutgers 76ers: SG Tre Johnson, Texas

⚽ Could controversial club be headed to Premier League?



Getty Images

I love the promotion/relegation system that European soccer uses. The fact that teams can move up/down leagues is really fun and provides thrilling end-of-season races while many major-sport American teams are simply playing out the string.

Premier League teams will be decidedly less enthused about the system's existence if Millwall gets promoted. The controversial club, with ruthless home supporters that have sometimes required police intervention, still has a way to go, but they're inching toward promotion to the world's top league, James Benge notes.

Leeds United and Burnley have already clinched promotion to the Premiership, and Wrexham AFC is close to promotion to the Championship, the level below the Premier League.

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏒 Devils at Hurricanes (Hurricanes lead 1-0), 6 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Bucks at Pacers (Pacers lead 1-0), 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Grizzlies at Thunder (Thunder lead 1-0), 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏒 Senators at Maple Leafs (Maple Leafs lead 1-0), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Panthers at Lightning, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Rays at Diamondbacks or Rangers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Lakers (Lakers lead 1-0), 10 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏒 Wild at Golden Knights (Golden Knights lead 1-0), 11 p.m. on ESPN