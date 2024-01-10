Kawhi Leonard is committed to remaining a Los Angeles Clipper past the 2023-24 season. Leonard has agreed to an extension with the Clippers and is set to sign a three-year, $152 million extension, according to Shams Charania. Paul George is working on an extension as well, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leonard signed a four-year, $176 million deal with Los Angeles in 2021. He had a $48.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season but declined to secure a new, long-term agreement.

The 32-year-old star joined forces with George in hopes of conquering the Western Conference, but the duo struggled to stay healthy and play together consistently early in their Clippers careers. Leonard and George have enjoyed a healthy campaign so far, though. They've appeared together in 30 of a possible 36 games this season for a thriving team that ranks fourth in the Western Conference with a 23-13 record.

The Clippers could be looking to square away their new big three, as they've managed to turn things around after initially struggling in the aftermath of the James Harden trade. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard is now firing on all cylinders and has helped fuel a Los Angeles squad that's won seven of its previous 10 games and nine of its last 10 home games.

Harden is in the final season of a two-year, $68 million deal and can't ink a new contract until he enters unrestricted free agency ahead of next season.