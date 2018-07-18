Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade: NBA players rip Raptors for dealing Toronto's beloved star

Eight years after tweeting "Don't worry, I got us..." and pinning it when Chris Bosh left the Raptors to join LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, what comes after that ellipsis has finally been answered. DeMar DeRozan got the Raptors Kawhi Leonard. A player synonymous with Raptors basketball, DeRozan signed a contract through 2021 with Toronto. He was traded on Wednesday alongside Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-round pick in 2019 to the Spurs for Leonard and Danny Green.

According to David Aldridge, DeRozan was told he wouldn't be a trade chip for the Raptors this summer, and he is not pleased with the trade.

Meanwhile, @DeMar_DeRozan not backing off of claim he was lied to by Toronto regarding a potential trade, per source. Extremely upset. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 18, 2018

After the rumors were reported, DeRozan made a post on his Instagram to make his frustration known.

DeRozan is known as one of the most loyal players in the NBA, in a city where loyalty goes a long way. He's one of the most beloved players in Raptors history, as Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Bosh all left for perceived greener pastures. Players around the NBA are not at all happy that his loyalty wasn't rewarded in kind.

Lou Williams -- who played one season with DeRozan in Toronto in 2014 -- in particular took issue with the Raptors trading him.

Na. They ain’t snake my man like that. https://t.co/NL0b1EUg40 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 18, 2018

When a user asked Williams about his thoughts, Williams expounded a bit.

I’m hurt bro. I’m hurt. My dog gave that city and organization his heart and soul. He was loyal to the soil and got stabbed in the back. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 18, 2018

The Knicks' Enes Kanter shared the sentiment that DeRozan was done wrong.

Mad respect for @DeMar_DeRozan

a classy player who has given his heart to a franchise.

One of the most Loyal player I know.

Giving you away for nothing..@Raptors — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 18, 2018

A few more of DeRozan's former teammates, Terrence Ross and DeMarre Carroll, didn't have harsh words for the franchise. However, they want him honored appropriately for his contributions to the team.

Dear fans of Toronto,

It’s time you guys build a statue of @DeMar_DeRozan Regardless of what happens. He deserves it. 🇨🇦 — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) July 18, 2018

No matter what...When I think of Toronto Raptors Basketball... I think of DeMar Derozan...He deserves a statue...🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) July 18, 2018

During the 2016 offseason, there was plenty of talk about DeRozan going home to Los Angeles, as he was raised in Compton. However, he vehemently denied any such intentions -- a far cry from Leonard's recent past. Leonard, meanwhile, has reportedly shown no interest in playing in Toronto. It's a move that will apparently leave both players deeply unhappy, so it makes sense that it's eliciting strong reactions from players around the NBA.