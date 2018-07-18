Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade: Raptors jump Celtics for No. 1 in East, SportsLine projections say

The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors swung a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, with Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green heading to Canada, and DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-round pick going to Texas. It was a stunning conclusion to Leonard's time in San Antonio, and marked a substantial high-risk, high-reward maneuver for the Raptors.

Now that the deal has officially been completed, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh ran the simulations for next season. Unsurprisingly, it's good news for the Raptors and bad news for the Spurs. Per Oh's projections, the Raptors should retain the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs will take a step back without their MVP candidate.

Here are the projections for each team. All of these numbers assume are assuming Leonard is healthy and plays next season.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs Wins Win% Conference rank Playoff% Conference champion% Title% With Leonard 54.7 66.7 2 99.7 14.5 10.4 With DeRozan 50.5 61.6 4 95.9 6.5 3.2 IMPACT -4.2 -5.1 -2 -3.8 -8 -7.2

Toronto Raptors

Raptors Wins Win% Conference rank Playoff% Conference champion% Title% With DeRozan 54.1 66 2 99.9 23.3 5.3 With Leonard 59.5 72.6 1 99.9 35.8 11.5 IMPACT +5.4 +6.6 +1 -- +12.5 +6.2

Now, again, these numbers are assuming that Leonard would have suited up for the Spurs, and will in fact report to the Raptors and play for them. Which, honestly, are not forgone conclusions. There are reports that Leonard wants no part of Toronto, and we still haven't actually seen him play basketball for many months.

Still, it's not hard to see why these projections are the case. When healthy, Leonard is a candidate for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, not to mention a top-five player in the league. While there's a chance the move backfires on the Raptors, and a greater possibility that this is just a one-year rental, the SportsLine projections show why it was worth the risk.