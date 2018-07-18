Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade: Spurs star has no desire to play for Raptors, per report
Leonard reportedly lobbied hard to go to a few other teams, so this trade result isn't ideal
With Kawhi Leonard reportedly heading off to the Raptors in a deal that sends DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs, the craziest saga of the NBA season last year has come to a close. We get to start it all over again when Leonard becomes a free agent next season, but for the time being, Leonard will be suiting up in Toronto.
However, Leonard isn't particularly thrilled about the prospect of heading to Toronto. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, when reports emerged of the Spurs being deep in talks with the Raptors on Wednesday morning, Leonard made it clear how he felt about it.
The problem for Leonard, of course, is that players can only say who they want to be traded to. They can't actually impact the trade without a no-trade clause.
The return for the Spurs is solid. They get DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first round pick from the Raptors, while sending off Danny Green and Leonard. The players' temperaments, however, make it far more difficult to evaluate the trade. With DeRozan seeming upset with the Raptors and Leonard reportedly wanting nothing to do with the Raptors, the NBA world really doesn't know how to react.
As recently as two weeks ago, it was reported that Leonard was interesting in joining the Clippers or the 76ers. With that result falling through, it'll be interesting to see what happens with the Raptors next season. Holding out due to injury again would certainly impact Leonard's next contract, so for now he may just have to grin and bear it in Toronto.
