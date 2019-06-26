Kawhi Leonard free agency rumors: Lakers expect to 'factor' into race for Raptors superstar
The Lakers expect to at least be a contender to sign Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to land LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Could Kawhi Leonard be next?
Although they're considered long shots -- especially after acquiring Davis and having as little as $23.7 million remaining in cap space for the 2019 free agency period -- the Lakers consider themselves in the running for the reigning Finals MVP, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Leonard will be a free agent this summer after officially opting out of his deal with the Toronto Raptors over the weekend. Considering he is coming off the biggest season of his career after leading the Raptors to an NBA championship and winning Finals MVP in his first season with the franchise, Leonard won't have any shortage of suitors. However, it was largely expected that there would be two teams as the front-runners for his services -- none other than the Raptors and hometown Los Angeles Clippers.
Although Stein is reporting that the Lakers believe they'll "factor" into the chase for Leonard, it just isn't realistic to expect the Purple and Gold to acquire Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP will have two main options when it pertains to signing a contract this summer -- either sign a five-year, $190 million max deal with the Raptors or sign a deal with another team -- such as the Clippers or hypothetically speaking, the Lakers -- for four years and $140 million.
It had been reported over the weekend by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that the Raptors -- not the Clippers -- are the favorites to sign Leonard.
"The appeal of returning home to Southern California is enticing to the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, but with the trust the Raptors built while Leonard led the franchise to its first NBA title by upsetting the Golden State Warriors, rival executives view his current team as the favorite to land him when the free-agent negotiating period begins June 30, sources said."
Considering the Lakers have only six players under contract (James, Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jermerrio Jones) for the 2019-20 season and that they will be paying Davis anywhere between $27.1 million and $31.1 million and James $37.4 million, I wouldn't place any bets on the Lakers coming out from the shadows to sign the best two-player in the game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Rockets pursuing Butler deal
The Houston Rockets are looking to make a big splash when free agency begins
-
Report: Celtics, Mavs linked to Walker
Walker could be an option for a Boston team prepared to lose its star guard
-
KD declines player option, to become FA
Durant is reportedly in New York evaluating his free agency options after opting out of his...
-
Top 20 available NBA free agents
The start of NBA free agency is just days away
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency is now just days away
-
Dubs' handling of KD injury in question
Dr. Alan Beyer: 'I think the [original] injury was always more serious than the Warriors let...