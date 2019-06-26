Kawhi Leonard free agency rumors: Lakers expect to 'factor' into race for Raptors superstar

The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to land LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Could Kawhi Leonard be next?

Although they're considered long shots -- especially after acquiring Davis and having as little as $23.7 million remaining in cap space for the 2019 free agency period -- the Lakers consider themselves in the running for the reigning Finals MVP, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Lakers have believed for weeks -- even before they acquired Anthony Davis -- that they would factor into the Kawhi Leonard chase. This has been widely billed as a two-team race between the Clippers and Toronto, but the Lakers' chance to hush their skeptics is fast approaching — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2019

Leonard will be a free agent this summer after officially opting out of his deal with the Toronto Raptors over the weekend. Considering he is coming off the biggest season of his career after leading the Raptors to an NBA championship and winning Finals MVP in his first season with the franchise, Leonard won't have any shortage of suitors. However, it was largely expected that there would be two teams as the front-runners for his services -- none other than the Raptors and hometown Los Angeles Clippers.

Although Stein is reporting that the Lakers believe they'll "factor" into the chase for Leonard, it just isn't realistic to expect the Purple and Gold to acquire Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP will have two main options when it pertains to signing a contract this summer -- either sign a five-year, $190 million max deal with the Raptors or sign a deal with another team -- such as the Clippers or hypothetically speaking, the Lakers -- for four years and $140 million.

It had been reported over the weekend by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that the Raptors -- not the Clippers -- are the favorites to sign Leonard.

"The appeal of returning home to Southern California is enticing to the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, but with the trust the Raptors built while Leonard led the franchise to its first NBA title by upsetting the Golden State Warriors, rival executives view his current team as the favorite to land him when the free-agent negotiating period begins June 30, sources said."

Considering the Lakers have only six players under contract (James, Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jermerrio Jones) for the 2019-20 season and that they will be paying Davis anywhere between $27.1 million and $31.1 million and James $37.4 million, I wouldn't place any bets on the Lakers coming out from the shadows to sign the best two-player in the game.