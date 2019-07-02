Kawhi Leonard free agency: Superstar still undecided, expected to meet with Lakers, Clippers, Raptors this week, per report

One of the biggest dominoes in free agency has yet to fall.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kawhi Leonard has yet to make a decision on his free agency and will meet with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors in the coming days.

"There is no update," Charania said. "Leonard has a lot of free agents in a holding pattern, and it's really anyone's guess when the reigning Finals MVP makes his decision. Many credible reporters have been thrown off by Kawhi and his mysterious ways, so it could be a while and it still hasn't even been 48 hours since free agency started. It's likely going to come down to the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors."

Leonard, in his lone season in Toronto, led the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history. During the team's historic run to a championship, the star forward was named NBA Finals MVP for his efforts and averaged 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while knocking down 34.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The All-Star forward had reportedly flirted with the idea of signing somewhere with Kevin Durant before Durant ultimately landed with the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition, Leonard has two very different options if he elects to leave the Raptors. If he lands with the Lakers, he'll have the luxury of playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If he signs with the Clippers, he'd be forced to be the top option like he was with the Raptors with a host of role players.

Leonard will certainly change the course of the NBA regardless of where he signs.