Kawhi Leonard free agency: Superstar still undecided, expected to meet with Lakers, Clippers, Raptors this week, per report
Nothing has occurred on the Kawhi Leonard front just yet, but that could change soon
One of the biggest dominoes in free agency has yet to fall.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kawhi Leonard has yet to make a decision on his free agency and will meet with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors in the coming days.
"There is no update," Charania said. "Leonard has a lot of free agents in a holding pattern, and it's really anyone's guess when the reigning Finals MVP makes his decision. Many credible reporters have been thrown off by Kawhi and his mysterious ways, so it could be a while and it still hasn't even been 48 hours since free agency started. It's likely going to come down to the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors."
Leonard, in his lone season in Toronto, led the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history. During the team's historic run to a championship, the star forward was named NBA Finals MVP for his efforts and averaged 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while knocking down 34.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
The All-Star forward had reportedly flirted with the idea of signing somewhere with Kevin Durant before Durant ultimately landed with the Brooklyn Nets.
In addition, Leonard has two very different options if he elects to leave the Raptors. If he lands with the Lakers, he'll have the luxury of playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If he signs with the Clippers, he'd be forced to be the top option like he was with the Raptors with a host of role players.
Leonard will certainly change the course of the NBA regardless of where he signs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chris Bosh pays visit to 'Space Jam' set
King James paid tribute to his former Miami Heat teammate while working on his upcoming mo...
-
2019 NBA free agent tracker
NBA free agency is officially underway, and it began with quite a bang
-
KD should get out of 'opinion business'
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down Durant's departure from Golden State -- and KD's path...
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
Davis opens up about joining Lakers
The All-Star big man is looking to make waves with his new team
-
Report: Simmons offered max extension
Simmons has one year remaining on his rookie deal